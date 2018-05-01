NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Judge Steven O’Neill has a decision to make about the jury that found Philly-native and comedian Bill Cosby guilty of sexual assault charges.

Cosby Jury: ‘Absolutely No Reservations’ Coming To Guilty Verdict

O’Neill is weighing whether to publicly disclose the names of the jurors who convicted the comedian last week on sexual assault charges.

He heard Tuesday from lawyers for The Associated Press and other news outlets. They cited a longstanding Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that juror names should be made public under the First Amendment.

Prosecutors opposed releasing the names, citing privacy concerns. Cosby’s lawyer didn’t take a side.

Cosby Fitted With Ankle Bracelet, To Be Prisoner Inside Home

O’Neill asked if the media’s request was too late since the jury had already issued a statement, one juror was on television and some news outlets appeared to have all the names.

Bill Cosby: I’m Mentally Preparing Myself For Prison

O’Neill waited until news outlets intervened before releasing the juror names in Cosby’s first trial, which ended in a hung jury.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)