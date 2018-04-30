Filed Under:Funkmaster Flex, Local TV, Newark, Ras Baraka

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Residents of Newark are claiming the city’s mayor provided police escort for a legendary New York City hip hop DJ to the mayor’s birthday party.

Elder Law Attorney Accused Of Stealing Nearly $2 Million From Senior Citizen Clients

491883661 Lawsuit: Newark Mayor Baraka Had Cops Escort DJ Funkmaster Flex To Birthday Party

File photo of Newark, New Jersey Mayor Ras Baraka. (Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Brooklyn Academy of Music)

The lawsuit filed by three residents last week claims Mayor Ras Baraka misused city funds by having police escort DJ Funkmaster Flex to Baraka’s birthday celebration at Newark’s Prudential Center on April 9.

Video posted on Funkmaster Flex’s Facebook page appears to show him in a car following another car with flashing lights as it heads into the Holland Tunnel. Sirens can be heard.

A court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

The lawsuit also claims Baraka violated campaign laws by mailing a flyer to residents within 90 days of an election.

Man Sentenced For Distributing Child Porn Via Twitter, Possessing Over 16,000 Images And Videos

A spokesman for the mayor says the city will seek to have the suit dismissed.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Full Cosby Coverage
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch