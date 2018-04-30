NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Residents of Newark are claiming the city’s mayor provided police escort for a legendary New York City hip hop DJ to the mayor’s birthday party.

The lawsuit filed by three residents last week claims Mayor Ras Baraka misused city funds by having police escort DJ Funkmaster Flex to Baraka’s birthday celebration at Newark’s Prudential Center on April 9.

Video posted on Funkmaster Flex’s Facebook page appears to show him in a car following another car with flashing lights as it heads into the Holland Tunnel. Sirens can be heard.

A court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

The lawsuit also claims Baraka violated campaign laws by mailing a flyer to residents within 90 days of an election.

A spokesman for the mayor says the city will seek to have the suit dismissed.

