PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of families, friends, and clinicians participated in the Walk For Hope for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The 2K and 5K family walk took place Sunday morning at the Navy Yard.

Those who participated were invited to enjoy a day of fun, entertainment, and exercise to raise funds for those that suffer from IBD, including Crohn’s Disease and ulcerative colitis.

While 1.6 million Americans are affected by IBD, about 1,700 children with the disease come from around the world to visit CHOP’s Center for Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease to receive the latest treatments and to participate in clinical research studies.

The Center for Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease offers specialized care and support – from initial testing and diagnosis through long-term disease management.

Sunday’s walks will benefit the Center’s many basic and clinical research studies, which aim to investigate new treatments that improve the quality of life for thousands of children affected by this often-debilitating disease.