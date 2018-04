PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A surfer from Brazil set a new world record for riding the largest wave ever at more than 80-feet!

For his incredible ride, surfer Rodrigo Koxa also scooped up the big prize at Saturday’s “Big Wave” awards in Santa Monica, California.

He rode that record-breaking wave in November 2017 in Portugal, beating the previous record of 78-feet set by Garrett McNamara in 2011.

Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa broke the world record for the highest wave ever surfed, during a session in Nazare, Portugal, according to the World Surf League pic.twitter.com/v6YB9MVmnf — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 29, 2018

Roxa was “totally stoked” as surfers say to receive his award.