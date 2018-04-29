Filed Under:Local TV, Manhunt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — The search for a man who allegedly shot and killed a sheriff’s corporal in Maine, is finally over.

The manhunt spanned four days after investigators say Williams shot and killed Somerset County Deputy Eugene Cole, then stole his squad car, and robbed a convenience store.

In a symbolic gesture, officers used the handcuffs of the slain deputy to take John Williams into custody.

Authorities released images they say show Williams leaving the store that he went to following the killing of Sheriff’s Deputy Cole.

Details about how Williams was found weren’t immediately available.

A $20,000 reward had been offered for information leading to his capture, the FBI said.

Comments
  1. Victor Adams says:
    April 29, 2018 at 9:10 am

    ….meanwhile, something like half of all homicides in Philadelphia go unsolved due to lack of diligence and resources allocated to ‘routine’ murders.

