PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — Food lovers, there’s an array of flavor on the menu today in South Philadelphia.

East Passyunk Avenue celebrates its culinary spirit on Sunday with the return of the food festival, Flavors on the Avenue.

The South Philly food festival brings out the best cuisine in the city from Broad St. to Dickson St.

From 11 a.m. to 5p.m., foodies can explore the neighborhood’s most popular restaurants and bars along a five-block stretch.

Visitors are invited to sample dishes from more than two dozen of East Passyunk’s award-winning chefs and eateries.

Participating restaurants include Bing Bing Dim Sum, Barcelona Wine Bar, ITV Philly, Laurel, Brigantessa, Cantina los Caballitos, Le Virtu, Saté Kampar, Will BYOB and more.

Each participating establishment is dishing out their best while bands, a fashion show, and a craft market will entertain outside.

Street food will be specially priced between $3.00 and $6.00 and be pay-as-you-go from individual restaurants.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages.

