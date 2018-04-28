PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Trump says people underestimate his bond with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

According to President Trump, “We have a really great relationship and actually have had a really great relationship right from the beginning, but some people didn’t understand that. But we understand that and that’s what’s important.”

However, the two don’t see eye-to-eye on a number of issues including trade tariffs, climate change, and the Iran nuclear deal.

"Today I am honored to welcome Chancellor Angela Merkel back to the White House… We are also pleased to have our newly confirmed United States Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell." pic.twitter.com/vgNEFJ6mU6 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 27, 2018

Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, said, “I believe that obviously, this agreement is anything but perfect, it will not solve all of the problems with Iran. But it is one piece of the mosaic, one building block if you like that we can build up the structure.”

They do stand in agreement that the talks in Korea must mean the end of North Korea’s nuclear program.

“We will continue to be vigilant to see to it that the nuclearization is stopped on North Korea and that a nuclear-free zone is established,” Merkel went on to say.

President Trump further explained measures he seeks to take, “Maximum pressure will continue until denuclearization occurs.”

The 45th President of the United States took time away from the international diplomatic talks to discuss a domestic issue that has clouded much of his presidency.

“It’s a witch hunt, that’s all it is. There was no collusion with Russia. If you can believe this one. She probably can’t believe it. Who can?” Trump questioned.

President Trump said he was “honored” to read a report written by House Republicans which completely exonerated the Trump Campaign from any collusion with Russia.

“It was a great report. No collusion. Which I knew anyway. No coordination, no nothing,” said Trump.

He went on to also tweet about his thoughts on the report by House Republicans.

House Intelligence Committee rules that there was NO COLLUSION between the Trump Campaign and Russia. As I have been saying all along, it is all a big Hoax by the Democrats based on payments and lies. There should never have been a Special Counsel appointed. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018

But Democrats say the report is completely partisan and they plan to continue the investigation into possible collusion.

House Republicans did cite the Trump Campaign for “poor judgment” in taking a June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in which Donald Trump Jr. was told a Russian lawyer had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton.