LIVERPOOL (CBS) — The parents of a terminally ill British toddler say they are heartbroken while announcing that their son, Alfie Evans, has died.

The 23-month-old child had an incurable degenerative brain condition and was at the center of a controversial legal battle over his treatment.

Alfie’s parents fought to take him to a hospital in Italy, where he would be kept on life support.

His father, who has been consistent and vocal about the legal battle for his son’s continuing health aid, shared to Facebook on Saturday morning confirmation of Alfie’s passing.

The hospital, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, withdrew Alfie’s life support Monday after a series of court rulings.