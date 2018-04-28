Filed Under:Local TV

LIVERPOOL (CBS) — The parents of a terminally ill British toddler say they are heartbroken while announcing that their son, Alfie Evans, has died.

The 23-month-old child had an incurable degenerative brain condition and was at the center of a  controversial legal battle over his treatment.

Alfie’s parents fought to take him to a hospital in Italy, where he would be kept on life support.

His father, who has been consistent and vocal about the legal battle for his son’s continuing health aid, shared to Facebook on Saturday morning confirmation of Alfie’s passing.

The hospital, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, withdrew Alfie’s life support Monday after a series of court rulings.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Full Cosby Coverage
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch