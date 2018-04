USE ONLY WITH PATCH.COM STORY USE ONLY WITH PATCH.COM STORY (Credit: Patch.com)

PHILADELPHIA (PATCH.COM) – The fight for the life of a 14-year-old boy with autism on life support at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) will continue.

A judge ruled Friday that the Areen Chakrabarti can remain on life support while the case will be transferred to another court, according to attorney Christopher Bagnato.

