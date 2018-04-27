WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather Week Webchat
By Kate Bilo
Filed Under:Local TV, Severe Weather Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Storms can be really scary; that’s why it’s vital get your kids prepped and informed in a calming and reassuring manner.

Severe weather can be very scary to children.

calm in the storm for the kids Severe Weather Week: Importance Of Keeping Children Weather Aware

Credit: (CBS3)

They may see images of tornado destruction on television or read about disasters in books and be afraid of what could happen to themselves and their families should severe weather strike.

That’s why it’s important to discuss the realities of severe weather with children in a calm and informative manner.

Speaking to a great group of second graders from Ms. Lefever’s class at Penn Valley Elementary School, meteorologist Kate Bilo informed kids about severe weather, the difference between a watch and a warning, and how to make a plan.

But the most important thing when talking to kids about severe weather is to stress the importance of having a plan and staying calm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Full Cosby Coverage
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch