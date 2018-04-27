PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Storms can be really scary; that’s why it’s vital get your kids prepped and informed in a calming and reassuring manner.

Severe weather can be very scary to children.

They may see images of tornado destruction on television or read about disasters in books and be afraid of what could happen to themselves and their families should severe weather strike.

That’s why it’s important to discuss the realities of severe weather with children in a calm and informative manner.

Speaking to a great group of second graders from Ms. Lefever’s class at Penn Valley Elementary School, meteorologist Kate Bilo informed kids about severe weather, the difference between a watch and a warning, and how to make a plan.

But the most important thing when talking to kids about severe weather is to stress the importance of having a plan and staying calm.