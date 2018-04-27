PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was an afternoon a special group of high school students in Delaware will never forget as they had their prom.

For a child who has special needs, prom night is something they rarely get to see but John G. Leach School held a junior prom on Friday brought smiles to the students in attendance.

“Just really proud to see her out there dancing,” said Matt Hammond who was on hand at the prom to share in his daughter’s moment. “She looked so beautiful. Just to be enjoying herself just like a regular teenager would.”

Maryanne Payne said she and her daughter spent the morning indulging in the beautification process of getting ready for the prom.

“In the morning, it was all about hair, make up, and nails and today it’s all about them,” Payne said. “My daughter Christine is in there in a gait trainer and she’s being pushed back and forth, so she’s just exploding with excitement.”

Students from William Penn High School, along with administrators, staff and parents helped to bring excitement to the dance.