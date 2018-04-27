HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) – A young boy was killed after police say he was struck by a driver while retrieving the mail.

It happened on Thursday around 4:39 p.m. on Moss Mill Road in Hammonton.

Police say 9-year-old Christopher Sacco was struck when he was walking across the street from his home on Moss Mill Road to retrieve the mail.

Sacco was transported to an area hospital where he died on Thursday.

Police say no charges are being filed at this time against the 30-year-old driver who remained on the scene.

Christopher was a 4th grader at Warren E. Sooy Elementary School, according to an obituary in his name. He played baseball for Hammonton Little League and Hammonton Hornets Travel Team and also played soccer and football.