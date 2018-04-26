PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The racially-charged incident at a Starbucks in Rittenhouse Square earlier this month made national headlines, but it hasn’t affected sales at the coffee chain.

Starbucks reported first-quarter earnings Thursday and executives said they saw no drop off in sales as a result of what happened here in Philadelphia.

The CEO again Thursday, apologized for the incident in which two black men were arrested.

The company is closing its U.S. stores on May 29 to conduct racial-bias training for all its workers.