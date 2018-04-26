NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — New York Giants fans really want Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and are making their feelings heard through song.

Comedian and actor Josh Hyman made a parody video of Elton John’s classic “Levon” called “Saquon.”

“He’s the most talented overall player, he’s faster than Odell Beckham, Jr. and he’s the kind of premiere running back the Giants haven’t had in years! He’s the perfect complement to Eli and OBJ,” Hyman said on his YouTube page.

The video shows Hyman dressed as Elton John with Giants fans interspersed, declaring their want and need for one of the top prospects in the NFL Draft.

How good is Barkley? Draft expert Gil Brandt says he’s the best at the position since Adrian Peterson. Other scouts and general managers have compared Barkley to LaDainian Tomlinson.

“If you remember, there was some concern about Adrian’s shoulder and he was not picked until No. 7 (in 2007),” says Brandt, now a draft consultant for the league and analyst for SiriusXM Satellite Radio. “Look at him and he has everything you need to be successful: quickness, speed, strength, a great character person, will pass protect.

“I am sold on Barkley. I think Barkley will be a star in this league.”

The Giants have the second overall pick in the NFL Draft and are looking to rebuild their offense behind quarterback Eli Manning and wide receiver Odell Beckham.

During his final season in college, the All-American running back rushed for 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Cleveland Browns have the first overall pick and are expected to select a quarterback.

