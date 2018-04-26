NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault came together outside the courthouse for an emotional press conference after the actor was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The jury deliberated for 14 hours over two days before rendering their verdict.

Attorney Gloria Allred, who represents dozens of accusers, thanked the jury for convicting Cosby.

“Justice has been done!” said Allred.

Allred called it a “herstoric result.”

“We are so happy that finally we can say women are believed, and not only on ‘Me Too,’ but in a court of law where they were under oath, where they testified truthfully, where they were attacked, where they were smeared, where they were denigrated, where there were attempts to discredit them and after all is said and done, women were finally believed and we thank the jury so much for that,” said Allred.

Shrieks erupted in the courtroom when the verdict was announced, and some of his accusers whimpered and cried. Main accuser Andrea Constand remained stoic, then hugged her lawyer and members of the prosecution team.

Constand, 45, a former Temple women’s basketball administrator, told jurors that Cosby knocked her out with three blue pills he called “your friends” and then penetrated her with his fingers as she lay immobilized, unable to resist or say no.

Cosby’s retrial took place against the backdrop of #MeToo, the movement against sexual misconduct that has taken down powerful men in rapid succession, among them Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Kevin Spacey and Sen. Al Franken.

Cosby faces up to 30 years in prison.

