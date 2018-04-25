Two teenagers were stabbed at the SEPTA station at 8th and Market Streets. (credit: CBS3)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teens were stabbed at a SEPTA station in Center City on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say two 17-year-olds were stabbed in the stomach on the SEPTA train platform at 8th and Market Streets around 3:45 p.m.

One victim was taken to Hahnemann, while the other was transported to Jefferson. Their conditions are not known.

Police say the suspect may have boarded an eastbound train towards Frankford-Market Street.

SEPTA says passengers must board trains on the westbound platforms at 2nd, 5th and 8th Streets.

Eastbound Market-Frankford Line trains are bypassing the 8th Street Station due to police activity.

The investigation is ongoing.