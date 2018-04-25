DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — There are new legal developments surrounding a foreign exchange student accused of planning an attack on his high school in Delaware County as the teen waived his right to a preliminary hearing in exchange for having a charge against him dropped.

Police: 2 Teens Critically Wounded In Stabbing At Center City SEPTA Station

An-Tso Sun of Taiwan allegedly told a fellow student not come to school on a particular day because he was going to be shooting up Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill and he allegedly immediately told the kid, “Haha, I’m just joking.”

It was just an inappropriate remark made in jest says Sun’s attorney Robert Keller.

Sun was busted in late March after his comments were reported to school officials.

“He’s embarrassed,” Keller said. “He’s embarrassed that he let his parents down; he let his country down.”

The story has made international news as Sun’s parents are celebrities in Tawian.

His father had a talk show and his mother is an actress.

Disabled Woman Claims Delta Airlines Tied Her To A Wheelchair

In Delaware County, Sun’s fame is more notorious because authorities say the 18-year-old senior stockpiled more than 1600 rounds of ammunition and planned to shoot his fellow classmates on May 1.

Keller says there is a simple explanation for the number of weapons and rounds of ammunition police found in Sun’s home.

“My client has always been an enthusiast of guns,” Keller explained. “The client went to a shooting range with his family when they were here visiting and all those shells were purchased for weapon they were all collectively shooting at a firing range.”

In exchange for that hearing, the government has agreed that when the case goes up to common please, they will be withdrawing the possessing an instrument of crime charge.

“This kids got this ammunition and all the other materials for a reason, and if anybody tells me he went to the gun range and this is extra ammunition, they’re full of crap,” said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood.

Cosby Jury Questions Judge About Definition Of Consent, Witness Statement Accusing Constand Of Framing Actor

“Whether he was going to blow the school up on May the first or not, I don’t know but we take these threats serious. This is a serious case,” Chitwood said.