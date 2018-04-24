JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) — As Autism Awareness Month comes to a close, the efforts to create educational, accessible, and helpful programs to aid those with autism and their families continue.

Gersh Academy, a special needs educator, is partnering with New Jersey’s Six Flags Great Adventure to host its first-ever Autism Day.

The park will be transformed into a sensory-friendly environment where individuals on the autism spectrum, their educators, friends, and families will be able to enjoy the day together free of worry.

Amusement parks can be a difficult place for families with children on the spectrum to visit and enjoy as the experience can be overwhelming to the senses.

The private, special event will be held on May 3.

More than 100 highly trained Gersh Academy staff, as well as vendors experienced in providing services to the autism community, will be available to assist children and their families.

“Autism Day was developed in response to parents of children on the autism spectrum who were seeking sensory-friendly experiences,” said Kevin Gersh, CEO and founder of Gersh Academy. “We’re always looking for innovative ways to create new opportunities for individuals with autism and are very excited to be working with a great partner like Six Flags Great Adventure.”

In addition to Gersh Academy, Autism Day at Six Flags Great Adventure is also being organized by Custom Education Foundation, which develops special programs and events for the autism community.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the Custom Education Foundation website.