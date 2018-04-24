PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Severe Weather Awareness week and on Tuesday we’re talking about lightning.

Meteorologist Kate Bilo wants to set the record straight on a couple of myths related to lightning.

HEAT LIGHTNING

“Heat lightning is not actually a thing,” Bilo says. “It’s no different from any other lightning.”

COUNTING BETWEEN LIGHTNING AND THUNDER

“This is kind of actually a good rule of thumb, but everyone kind of gets it wrong,” Bilo says. “What you want to do is count the seconds then divide by five, that will give you your estimate of how many miles away a storm is because light travels more quickly than sound.”

