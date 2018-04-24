MOUNT BETHEL, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Children and adults across many generations knew the songs of Bob Dorough thanks to his musical contribution to a series of TV cartoons that appeared on Saturday mornings in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Bob Dorough, whose songs helped teach children on ABC’s “Schoolhouse Rock” has died at the age of 94-years-old.

His son, Chris, confirmed that Dorough died of natural causes Monday at his home in Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania.

According to his biography, the jazz musician “set the multiplication tables to music” as musical director for the educational cartoon series between 1973 and 1985.

The series was later revived from 1993 to 1999.

Outside of his television accomplishments, the prolific musician also wrote the song “Devil May Care,” which jazz great Miles Davis recorded as an instrumental version.

He was a Grammy-nominated artist and had won numerous awards throughout his decades-long career.

Dorough was born in Arkansas and raised in Texas. He headed to New York City after graduating from the University of North Texas in 1949. He eventually settled in Pennsylvania.

A funeral is tentatively scheduled for Monday in Mount Bethel.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)