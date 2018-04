PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police came face-to-face with a coyote roaming in a Northeast neighborhood on Monday.

Delaware County Officials Patching Potholes

Officers of Philadelphia’s 15th District helped capture the coyote that was on the loose.

Good job15th officers today call for coyote on the streets it was caught and released back to Enviromental center pic.twitter.com/pVneSl2lP0 — PPD 15th District (@PPD15Dist) April 23, 2018

Police posted photos of the incident on Twitter, saying: “Good job15th officers today call for coyote on the streets it was caught and released back to Enviromental center.”