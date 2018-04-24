Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Groundbreaking of The Pod Hotel Philly will soon get underway.

Officials say the groundbreaking will happen on April 24 at 19th and Ludlow Street at 11 a.m followed by a reception at Suraya in Fishtown.

The 100,000 square foot, 11-story property is slated to open September 2019 and is affiliated with The Pod Hotels, which have successful outposts in Manhattan and Washington D.C.

City officials and partners will be in attendance to speak to the micro-hotel concept landing in Philly.

 

