PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that seriously injured a 21-year-old father and his 21-month-old child.

The shooting happened last Wednesday night near 67th and Trinity Streets in Southwest Philadelphia.

The father and child were both shot multiple times. The father remains in stable condition and the child is at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition.

FOP President John McNesby called the shooting an “ambush” and is offering the reward to help get the suspect off the streets.

“This suspect shot recklessly into a vehicle knowing that a young child was inside,” said McNesby.

Philadelphia police believe one suspect fired at least 10 shots as they approached the victim’s vehicle.

Anyone with tips or information can call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS or Southwest detectives at 215-686-3183.