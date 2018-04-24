BREAKING: Meek Mill Released On Bail
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Some drivers are dodging large potholes in Delaware County. Now, towns are getting help to patch them up.

County council announced the start of “Operation PAT” on Tuesday.

“PAT” stands for “Pothole Assistance for Taxpayers.”

delco potholes Delaware County Officials Patching Potholes

Credit: (CBS3)

Officials discussed the program at a large pothole in Springfield, Pennsylvania.

The winter weather did a number on the roads and budgets in the 49 municipalities.

The liquid fuels program is funded by the Pennsylvana gas tax.

Each year, Delaware County receives about $1 million in revenue from the tax.

