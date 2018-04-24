PLUMSTED TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say an elderly Pennsylvania woman and her passenger were killed when their SUV collided with a dump truck in New Jersey.

Ocean County prosecutors say 79-year-old Nancy Harris, of Newtown, was trying to turn on to Route 539 in Plumsted Township around 10:50 a.m. Monday when she pulled in front of the truck, which was northbound on Route 539 and carrying 20 tons of sand.

Harris and her 84-year-old passenger, Helen Conover of Hamilton Township (Mercer County), were both pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The truck driver, identified only as a 58-year-old Little Egg Harbor man, was treated at a hospital for minor back pain.

Authorities closed the roadway for about four hours while the crash was investigated.

