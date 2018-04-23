PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — How you start your morning could decide your weight and future health.

This is more evidence about the importance of eating breakfast.

A new study says adults who eat in the morning are less likely to gain weight and develop dangerous belly fat.

South Jersey Twins Paving The Way For Cancer Research

At this cafe, many customers start their day with a light breakfast.

“It sets you up well for eating well and your meals the rest of the day, so you’re not crashing,” said Alison Puzio, who has a habit of eating breakfast.

The new study says a regular meal in the morning could help people stay slim.

Mayo Clinic researchers analyzed the breakfast habits of about 350 adults.

They found people who ate breakfast regularly only gained about 3 pounds over the past year.

People who ate breakfast occasionally put on about 5 pounds, while those who skipped a morning meal entirely gained about 8 pounds and developed dangerous belly fat.

“It’s the fat that produces toxins that damage the blood vessels,” Dr. Virend Somers, a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic, said.

Researchers are still working to figure out the correlation between breakfast and weight.

“If you eat breakfast, if you eat a good breakfast in the morning, you’re less likely to be hungry during the course of the day,” Dr. Somers explained.

Breakfast regular Jewel McPherson agrees.

“I never feel famished, like I need to overdo anything because I already feel energized from the start,” McPherson said.

Researchers say making breakfast a habit for young people could help them maintain a healthy weight as adults.

Doctors say it’s best to have a healthy breakfast, something with low fat protein and healthy carbs like fruit and yogurt and it is best to avoid high density sugar filled foods like donuts.