GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS) – A special dog in Green Bay, Wisconsin is looking for his forever home.

He’s just a puppy, but he’s looking for an owner who can learn to sign with him.

11-month-old Samson was born deaf. That means usual commands like “sit” and “stay” won’t work for this pup.

Samson’s foster family is teaching him sign language and he’s picking up on it pretty well.

Samson’s foster family says he can understand a few signs so far, including “good,” “sit,” and “no.”

His handlers are determined to teach him more so he can find a forever home.