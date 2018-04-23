MILWAUKEE (CBS/AP) — Internships can be a great way to bolster a young student or future professional’s resume. However, they can oftentimes be a lot of hard work with very little benefits.

Harley-Davidson’s summer internship program is a game changer.

Harley-Davidson is offering free motorcycles for those who join its summer internship program.

Eight college students or recent graduates will have the enviable task of being paid to ride a Harley and share their adventures on social media.

The best part? At the end of the 12-week internship, they’ll be allowed to keep their bikes.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker says it will teach the interns how to ride, compensate them for their work and travels, and let them keep their motorcycles. Harley-Davidson says it’s looking for those that have the ability to create content on the fly, are creative and have the talent to take great photos and fun videos.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and they must be hoping to pursue a career in social media.

