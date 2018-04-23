PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just one game away from closing out his first-ever NBA Playoffs series win, Sixers larger-than-life big man Joel Embiid found time away from the hardwood shrine to attend a Sunday night church mass in Delaware County.

According to Saint Kevin Parish’s Facebook post, Embiid showed up at the 5:30 mass wearing his warm-up gear, sans his new signature mask.

Embiid attending mass at my local parish tonight…no big deal pic.twitter.com/3qb6mfY8LP — Brian Smyth (@bsmyth05) April 23, 2018

The church said in the post: “There is a good chance St. Kevin broke Facebook tonight! We had quite a surprise tonight at the 5:30 Mass. God bless, Joel Embiid and his beautiful spirituality.”

Embiid took several pictures and engaged with the people who came to the church that night.

Embiid and the Sixers will find out if their prayers are answered as they seek to close out a first round postseason series against the Miami Heat on Tuesday evening. If they do, it will be the club’s first advancement in the playoffs since 2012.