PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Loved ones gathered Sunday to mourn the woman who died after an engine exploded on a Southwest Airlines plane last week.

Albuquerque poet laureate, Hakim Bellamy, wrote a poem to honor Jennifer Riordan, a 43-year-old bank executive known as a pillar of the community.

Nearly 1,000 people attended the memorial service.

It was held at the University of New Mexico, her alma mater.

She leaves behind a husband and two children.