PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people are dead after a shooting at a Waffle House in suburban Nashville.
Nashville police are now looking for 29-year-old Travis Reinking in connection to the shooting that took place early Sunday.
Police say Reinking is the suspected gunman who walked into the restaurant in Antioch, Tennessee and started shooting on patrons and workers.
Officers say the gunman walked into the restaurant wearing only a coat and started shooting.
Four others were injured.
Reinking then left the scene and is at large.
Nashville’s Mayor David Briley has released a statement via Twitter expressing his sorrow surrounding the crime.
He asks that the city “pray for and rally around these victims”.
Police believe Reinking is now walking around naked and could be carrying an AR-15 rifle.