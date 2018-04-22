PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people are dead after a shooting at a Waffle House in suburban Nashville.

Nashville police are now looking for 29-year-old Travis Reinking in connection to the shooting that took place early Sunday.

Double Homicide, Triple Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Injured In North Philadelphia

Police say Reinking is the suspected gunman who walked into the restaurant in Antioch, Tennessee and started shooting on patrons and workers.

Officers say the gunman walked into the restaurant wearing only a coat and started shooting.

Four others were injured.

Reinking then left the scene and is at large.

There's clearly more to be said about these circumstances, but for now I ask Nashville to pray for and rally around these victims and join me in thanking @MNPDNashville as it works to find and apprehend the shooter. — Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) April 22, 2018

Heavy Fire In Point Breeze Leaves 2 Dead

Nashville’s Mayor David Briley has released a statement via Twitter expressing his sorrow surrounding the crime.

He asks that the city “pray for and rally around these victims”.

Police believe Reinking is now walking around naked and could be carrying an AR-15 rifle.