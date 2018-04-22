PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A town in Florida is remembering two sheriff’s deputies who were gunned down earlier in the week.

Man In Critical Condition After Shooting In SW Philadelphia

As the town of Newberry, Florida continues to reel after the murders, many gathered to take solace together.

Mourners sang at a vigil yesterday for Deputy Taylor Lindsey and Sargeant Noel Ramirez.

The two victims were eating in a Chinese restaurant on Thursday when a man walked up to them and opened fire.

Waffle House Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 4 Wounded

The gunman was found dead outside the restaurant.

His motive for the shooting remains unclear.