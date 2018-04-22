PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you dream of being a scientist or just enjoy exploring the city’s many offerings, the Philadelphia Science Fest returns to inspire and excite minds.

The Philadelphia Science Festival is organized and led by The Franklin Institute, in collaboration with 200 of the region’s premier science, cultural, and educational establishments.

The festival offers more than 80 events over nine days in communities all across the region.

The Philadelphia Science Festival offers a variety of range for science lovers of all ages.

Whether the kids want to explore what it’s like to be a doctor or you’re looking for date night options, the festival is sure to have something for everyone.

Most of the events during the festival will be free, but there will be events that require tickets.

For those ticketed events, information can be found on the Philadelphia Science Festival website.

The festival will wrap up with a free finale event that promises to be the ultimate daylong science extravaganza.

Science Carnival on the Parkway will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 28 and promises dynamic demonstrations, engaging experiments, geeky games, and electrifying entertainment for the entire family.