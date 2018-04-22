Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Authorities say 25-year-old Alonzo Carter allegedly stabbed the mother of his 3-year-old son to death.

alonzo carter Officials: 25 Year Old Man Stabs Woman To Death In Front Of Children

credit: cbs3

Police say the incident happened at an apartment on the 600 block of West Ninth Street in Chester, in front of the woman’s two children.

Chester City police identified the victim as 25-year-old Devanna Cornitcher.

Carter was denied bail and is now detained at the George Hill correctional facility.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 8th.

