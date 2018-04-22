Filed Under:apple, Local TV
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Even Apple is getting involved in Earth Day.

The company unveiled a robot name “Daisy.”

Daisy was created to disassemble iPhones and recover valuable materials more efficiently.

It can take up to 200 iPhones apart in an hour!

Apple also announced a giveback program that runs through April 30.

For every device received at an apple store or through Apple.com, the company will make a donation to the non-profit Conservation International.

