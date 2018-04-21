PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — NASA has released these stunning Hubble Space Telescope images — in celebration of the Earth-orbiting observatory’s 28th anniversary.
For 28 years, the Hubble has given us a detailed view of the universe.
This latest offering is of Lagoon Nebula, which is located 4000 light-years away.
At the center of the Lagoon Nebula is a star some 200-thousand times brighter than our sun!