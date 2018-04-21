Filed Under:Hubble, Local TV, NASA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — NASA has released these stunning Hubble Space Telescope images — in celebration of the Earth-orbiting observatory’s 28th anniversary.

For 28 years, the Hubble has given us a detailed view of the universe.

hubble space telescope nasa 28th birthday2 NASA Shares Stunning Images To Celebrate Hubbles 28th Birthday

Credit: CBS3.

This latest offering is of Lagoon Nebula, which is located 4000 light-years away.

At the center of the Lagoon Nebula is a star some 200-thousand times brighter than our sun!

