PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — NASA has released these stunning Hubble Space Telescope images — in celebration of the Earth-orbiting observatory’s 28th anniversary.

For 28 years, the Hubble has given us a detailed view of the universe.

This latest offering is of Lagoon Nebula, which is located 4000 light-years away.

Have you seen the beautiful new image of the Lagoon Nebula released for Hubble's 28th anniversary? Dive deeper with this stunning flythrough: https://t.co/DudLMOUxlq #Hubble28 pic.twitter.com/OlQYkteMXs — Hubble (@NASAHubble) April 20, 2018

At the center of the Lagoon Nebula is a star some 200-thousand times brighter than our sun!