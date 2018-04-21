PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Invited speakers and the public will give testimony on the impact of prospective marijuana legislation on the public health, criminal justice system and economy in New Jersey.

Poll: 44% Oppose Legalizing Marijuana In NJ; One In Four Would Try Or Use It

The Assembly Oversight, Reform, and Federal Relations Committee will receive these testimonies on Saturday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has been weighing in regularly on the conversation of marijuana legalization and what measures to take.

In this series of hearings, witnesses have testified in support of legalization, citing a host of benefits that the State and its citizens could reap from legalization.

As with any hot topic, the debate surrounding the legalization of marijuana has advocates and opponents.

Gov. Murphy Aims To Raise Taxes, Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Those advocating for legalization point to economic growth and jobs as well as social justice issues.

However, opponents combat their points by emphasizing the negative impacts in other states that have already legalized marijuana and expressed concerns of what the potential legalization could do to New Jersey.

Medical Marijuana Program In Pennsylvania Expands To Include Dry Leaf

This is the second hearings the committee will hold throughout the state.

The third and final hearing will be held on May 12 at Bergen County Community College.