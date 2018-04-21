PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A gunman fired into a crowd of people in North Philadelphia and left one person dead and two others injured.

Authorities were called just after midnight with reports of a triple shooting.

The shooting happened near 19th and Diamond Streets in North Philadelphia.

Investigators say the shooter came out of an alleyway and opened fire on this party all three victims are in their twenties.

One man shot in the head is extremely critical.

Another man was shot in the leg but is expected to survive.

One woman was shot in the back and died.

There is no description of the shooter.