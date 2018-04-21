UTRECHT (CNN) — In a tribute to the late Swedish artist Avicii, a town in the Netherlands played some of his most popular songs with its bell tower on Saturday morning.

Avicii, otherwise known as Tim Bergling, was found dead Muscat, Oman. He was 28.

The Grammy-nominated artist has been one the largest names in the EDM scene for years.

The music rang out from the Dom Tower in Utrecht, Netherlands, CNN affiliate RTL Netherlands reported. It’s the tallest church tower in the country.

Pim Brassien, 30, of Utrecht, filmed some of the tribute. He recognized the Avicii tracks “Wake Me Up,” “Without You” and “Hey Brother” as the bells chimed.

His death comes just days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP “Avicii (01).”

He had just tweeted, “Thanks for the nomination!” before his unexpected passing.

Some of music’s biggest names have spoken out in tribute to the famed artist.

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

Can't really describe in words how sad I feel right now.. thank you for inspiring me and millions others. RIP @Avicii 😔❤ pic.twitter.com/nthXoCiZqy — MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) April 20, 2018

Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 20, 2018

When asked whether he was a fan of Avicii, Brassien responded, “Of course, who’s not?”

Brassien told CNN he listened to a Dutch radio station play nothing but Avicii songs for two hours upon hearing the news Friday.

Hundreds gathered to mourn his passing in Stockholm, Sweden.

