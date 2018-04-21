PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — From Beachgate to Bridgegate, Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie adds a new item to his list of controversial and questionable actions.

This time taxpayers are stuck footing a sizable bill for the governor that is no longer in office.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Hired By ABC News

Christie’s official portrait will cost $85,000, which is more than taxpayers shelled out for paintings of his three predecessors combined.

The Record reports that Australian artist Paul Newton will paint the portrait of the Republican who left office after eight years in January.

The cost detail was obtained through an open records request.

Democrats Jon Corzine, Richard Codey and Jim McGreevey spent a combined $74,500 for theirs. None served for two terms.

Chris Christie Delivers His Final State Of The State Address

The Christie painting will likely be more formal than one of his best-known images of him after he was photographed sitting on a beach closed to the public due to a budget stalemate last year.

Christie appreciated luxury, watching the Dallas Cowboys from owner Jerry Jones’ box and going to Jordan on the King Abdullah II’s dime.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)