PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Some 1,500 guests are expected Saturday at a private funeral for Barbara Bush at the nation’s largest Episcopal church.

Mrs. Bush, beloved by the nation for her plainspoken, grandmotherly style, died Tuesday, according to a statement from family spokesman Jim McGrath. She was 92.

Mourners began to arrive early Saturday in order to pay their respects.

Herewith a statement from former President @GeorgeHWBush. pic.twitter.com/USSq5RkD4g — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 18, 2018

First lady Melania Trump, former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, and former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, are among those expected to attend the by-invitation-only service at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston.

Burial will follow at the Bush Library at Texas A&M University, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Houston.

The burial site is in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953, is buried.

In a statement released Friday, the family said Barbara Bush had selected son Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor, to deliver a eulogy along with her longtime friend Susan Baker, wife of former Secretary of State James A. Baker III, and historian Jon Meacham, who wrote a 2015 biography of her husband.

Statement by Governor Jeb Bush on the Passing of Mrs. Barbara Bush https://t.co/7FXQlMH9Xe — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) April 18, 2018

Thousands of people on Friday paid respects to Barbara Bush, wife of the nation’s 41st president and mother of the nation’s 43rd.

In a move that surprised many, Former President George H. W. Bush greeted well-wishers at St. Martin’s Church on Friday.

Former President @GeorgeHWBush with his daughter Doro paying his respects to his wife of 73 years, the amazing Barbara Bush, and greeting well-wishers there at St. Martin's Church today. pic.twitter.com/5Kwn0U9k25 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 20, 2018

The funeral service is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and last for approximately 90 minutes.

