PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Thousands of students across the country, including many in our area, will walk out of class Friday.

It’s in observance of the 19th Anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting. It was on April 20, 1999 when two armed students walked into Columbine High school in Colorado.

They killed 12 students and one teacher and left 23 students hurt. The gunmen later killed themselves.

Organizers of Friday’s national walkouts say lawmakers have not done enough to prevent similar tragedies.

The group March for our Lives Philadelphia is holding a rally at City Hall Friday afternoon.

Demonstrators will demand gun control and legislation designed to prevent mass shootings in schools.

Students also walked out after the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida on Valentine’s Day.