Credit: CBS3

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A New Jersey State trooper has been indicted for allegedly conducting improper stops to ask women out on dates.

Investigators say 32-year-old Trooper Eric Richardson, of Camden, is accused of pulling over two female drivers to pressure them to date him. He then allegedly falsified records to cover up his actions.

He allegedly stopped each woman repeatedly and deactivated the dashboard camera in his car during some of the stops.

Richardson pulled over the first woman on Nov. 22, 2016, warning her that her windows were illegally tinted. After the woman drove away, he stopped her again and pressured her into giving him her number. Months later, Richardson allegedly pulled the woman over again in Atlantic City to ask if she was getting his text messages.

On Dec. 23, 2016, Richardson allegedly pulled over the second woman in Gloucester Township and threatened to arrest her if she did not give him her phone number.

The woman’s license and registration were suspended, and there was a warrant out for her arrest, but Richardson let her go after getting her phone number. He allegedly reported in the dispatch log that the driver he stopped on that occasion was a man.

Richardson was suspended on May 31, 2017. He remains suspended.