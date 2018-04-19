Filed Under:Ben Franklin Bridge, Local TV, Talkers

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Structural steel repairs are underway on the Ben Franklin Bridge.

The Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) says in late March a contractor was doing inspection work for the bridge’s maintenance and steel repairs. During the inspection they found “significant deterioration of a lateral bracing member.”

They say, “Due to the location, knowledge of the bridge and magnitude of the repairs required, we enlisted the assistance of HNTB and Cornell & Company, Inc (Cornell) to provide their expertise on long span bridges and make repairs to the structural steel members affected.”

(Crews install a safety platform under the Ben Franklin Bridge ahead of construction work. File photo)

Both companies are working on inspections and repairs of the bridge, and PATCO trains are now running at 15 MPH, instead of 30 MPH.

They say at least three other areas are being investigated for similar possible repairs.

The Ben Franklin Bridge carries more than 100,000 vehicles daily. The DRPA says passenger vehicles and legal truck loads on the bridge are not affected at this time.

