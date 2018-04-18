Police Looking For Suspects Accused Of Stealing Rita's Tip Jar

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing a tip jar from a Rita’s in Bucks County.

It happened at the Rita’s Water Ice at 8621 New Falls Road in Levittown.

Police say the two suspects were seen approaching the counter. That’s when police say surveillance images captured one of the men grabbing the tip jar and handing it to the other man who allegedly concealed it under his clothing.

The suspects were then seen fleeing in a gray-colored SUV.

The first suspect is described as a white male, with a medium build, wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants. The second suspect as described as a white male, with a medium build, wearing a grey/black sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact FTPD Corporal Nick Pinto at 215-949-9100 X 419 or n.pinto@fallstwp.com.