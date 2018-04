NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — The prosecution in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial has rested, with the exception of calling one expert witness on Thursday.

Meantime, Cosby’s defense team is expected to call their first witness on Wednesday afternoon.

BREAKING: With the exception of an expert witness for tomorrow, the prosecution has RESTED in the #BillCosby trial. Defense is expected to call first witness shortly. No determination from defense if Cosby will testify. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 18, 2018

When asked whether the 80-year-old comedian would take the stand in his own defense, Cosby’s lead attorney delayed making that decision.

On the stand Wednesday morning was Judith Regan, the publisher of Janice Dickinson’s memoir “No Life Guard On Duty.”

Regan testified that Dickinson claimed she had been drugged and raped by Cosby.

The publisher ultimately flagged that claim and it was omitted from the book.

Another Southwest Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing Following Bird Strike

Jurors also heard the comedian’s explosive testimony about giving quaaludes to women before sex.

A police detective read a transcript of the 2005 testimony as prosecutors saved for the very end of their case Cosby’s own words about using the 1970s party drug “the same as a person would say, ‘Have a drink.'”

Cosby, now 80, is being retried on charges he drugged and molested chief accuser Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He says their encounter was consensual.

The defense was expected to begin its case Wednesday afternoon. Cosby’s lawyer told the jury in his opening statement last week that Constand was a “con artist” who leveled false allegations of sexual assault in hopes of getting a financial windfall from the comedian.

Cosby sat for a deposition conducted in 2005 and 2006 after Constand filed suit against him, eventually settling the case for nearly $3.4 million. The deposition was hidden from public view until 2015, when The Associated Press petitioned to have it unsealed, leading prosecutors to reopen the criminal case.

Jurors at Cosby’s first trial last year also heard excerpts from the deposition but deadlocked on sexual assault charges.

In a transcript read to the jury Wednesday, the “Cosby Show” star said he obtained seven prescriptions for quaaludes from his doctor in Los Angeles in the 1970s, ostensibly for a sore back, but added he didn’t use them himself because they made him tired.

“Quaaludes happen to be the drug that kids, young people were using to party with, and there were times when I wanted to have them just in case,” Cosby testified, according to the transcript.

The sedative was banned in the U.S. in 1982, the same year one of the women who testified, Janice Baker-Kinney, alleges Cosby knocked her out with pills she suspected to be quaaludes and then raped her.

Starbucks Founder: ‘I’m Embarrassed, Ashamed’ Over Controversial Arrests

Cosby’s lawyers sought Wednesday to minimize the importance of his quaaludes testimony. Defense attorney Kathleen Bliss underscored that most of that testimony pertained to the 1970s, and a police detective acknowledged during cross-examination that authorities didn’t find quaaludes in a search of Cosby’s home after Constand went to police.

Prosecutors also unleashed other passages from Cosby’s graphic deposition, including his accounts of purported sexual encounters with Constand and how he apologized to her mother a year later for being “a dirty old man with a young girl.”

They used another of Cosby’s statements, one he gave to police in 2005, to show how he described the encounter for which he is facing aggravated indecent assault charges that could send him to prison for years.

Cosby said he gave Constand 1½ tablets of the cold and allergy medicine Benadryl to help her relax, then fondled her breasts and genitals, according to a police transcript that jurors heard Tuesday.

640 Pounds Of Dynamite Stolen From Pennsylvania Worksite

Cosby said Constand never told him to stop. He has maintained that the encounter was consensual.

“We are petting. I enjoyed it,” the Cosby said, according to the transcript. “And then I stopped, and I went up to bed. We stopped, and then we talked.”

Constand says Cosby knocked her out with the pills and then sexually assaulted her, penetrating her with his fingers and guiding her hand to his penis. Cosby told police he didn’t remember whether Constand touched his genitals.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)