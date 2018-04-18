Filed Under:Christopher Henneghan, Local TV

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – A man who admitted to raping a female employee in a Bensalem apartment last summer has been sentenced.

Christopher Henneghan, 24, was sentenced Monday to 12 to 25 years in state prison.

chris henneghan mugshot Man Sentenced For Raping Employee At Knifepoint In Apartment

Prosecutors say Henneghan and the victim lived together in the apartment along with another co-worker.

Police: Bucks County Rape Suspect Arrested After Victim Texts 911 

Investigators say Henneghan punched the woman in the face and raped her repeatedly at knifepoint. The woman then hid in a closet and texted 911 for help.

Henneghan had also hired the woman as a door-to-door sales trainee.

