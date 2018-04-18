PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A father and his 21-month-old son were seriously injured in a shooting on Wednesday night, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. near S 67th and Trinity Street in South West Philadelphia.

Study: Drinking 3 Cups Of Coffee A Day Could Be Good For Heart

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital where he’s currently listed in critical condition.

The man’s 21-month-old son was shot three times, police said. He was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he’s also listed in critical condition.

Further details surrounding the shooting have not yet been released.

Cat Saved After Walking 12 Miles To Family Who Rejected Him

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.