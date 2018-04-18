PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The man got himself a Super Bowl ring, a wedding ring and he delivered one of the most memorable speeches Philadelphia has ever witnessed, and now, Eagles center and Mummers legend Jason Kelce is getting into all that jazz.

Remember when #JasonKelce played the saxophone at Central in February? Well this year he will give opening remarks at our annual All-Philadelphia Jazz Festival tonight at 7pm at the @KimmelCenter 6⃣ jazz bands from our high schools will perform also! pic.twitter.com/oiWI67DiKd — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) April 18, 2018

Kelce is scheduled to appear at the All-City Jazz Festival at The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia on Wednesday evening at 7.

According to a Facebook post by The Philly POPS, “Kelce will address music students at the beginning of tonight’s All-City Jazz Festival.”

For anyone interested in attending the festivities Wednesday night, please note that the event is free.