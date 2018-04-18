MARIETTA, Pa. (CBS/AP) – Federal authorities are searching hundreds of pounds of explosives that were stolen from a worksite in Pennsylvania.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said about 640 pounds of dynamite and 400 blasting caps were stolen over the weekend from a Gregory General Contracting Company site in Marietta.

The ATF said the explosives had been stored in a locked truck trailer when workers left the site Friday, and they discovered the theft Monday after noticing that the trailer door was ajar and the locks were missing.

The company is a subcontractor of Williams Partners, which is managing the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project in Lancaster County.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the stolen dynamite.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

